Jobs: City of Shoreline Environmental Services Program Manager
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Closing Date/Time Thu. 05/25/23 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Salary $100,993.00 - $127,993.00 Annually
Shoreline's Community Services Division is seeking Environmental Services Program manager to lead the City's climate response. In December 2022, the Shoreline City Council approved an updated Climate Action Plan and implementation of actions related to the plan is a high priority for this role.
The position is within the Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department and reports to the Community Services Manager. The Environmental Services Program Manager provides direct supervision to an Environmental Program Specialist. The range of services overseen includes the City's solid waste agreement, environmental mini-grants, sustainability education and outreach. The most competitive candidate will have experience in sustainability, and environmental programming and solid waste management. This position has the opportunity to make a direct impact in response to climate change.
DEFINITION
This position provides leadership and coordinates the City’s programs, goals, and commitments related to environmental sustainability and climate action. The Manager also performs analytical work of a highly responsible nature requiring program, policy, or contract analysis; participates in the design and implementation of possible solutions to problems or opportunities, policy development, special studies, contract, program and project management; intergovernmental coordination; and provides assistance to other personnel and departments as needed.
Job description and application here: Environmental Services Manager
