Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Engineering Support (Surface Water Technical Assistant)
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Closing Date/Time Tue. 05/30/23 11:59 PM Pacific Time
Salary $21.97 - $25.74 Hourly
Scope of Work
This position supports the Surface Water Utility by performing field work and other customer coordination for the Soak It Up Rain Garden and Native Landscaping Rebate program, conducting surface water education and outreach activities, participating in stormwater pollution source control programs, assisting with water quality sampling and inspections of storm drainage facilities, and asset management support for Shoreline's stormwater system. Additional responsibilities include performing a variety of office and field support tasks for the Surface Water Utility.
Job description and application here: Extra Help - Engineering Support (Surface Water Technical Assistant)
