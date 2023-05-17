Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Day Camp Leader (24 positions)

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Day Camp Leader
Closing Date/Time Continuous
Salary $17.35 Hourly
*Re-opened for a larger pool of applicants.*

We are seeking up to twenty-four (24) Day Camp Leaders for our Camp Shoreline summer program who can work during the listed program dates. There are also opportunities for Day Camp Leaders to work during the School's Out program, dates listed below as well.

These are seasonal and non-benefited positions, both 40-hour and 20-hour positions are available:

Monday - Friday
  • 4 hour to 8 hour shifts, between the hours of 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Program locations include: Spartan Recreation Center and Ridgecrest Elementary School
  • Paid day camp leader training will be scheduled an average of 4 hours a month in May and June
Below is an example of the 2023 annual schedule.
Camp Shoreline summer program dates 
  • Camp Shoreline: June 28th – August 25th
  • School's Out program dates:
    • Spring Break: April 24th - 28th
    • Winter Break: December 18th - 29th
Job description and application here: Extra Help - Day Camp Leader


