Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center Technician (TT3, In-Training)





Successful incumbents will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications. This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, accidents, construction, and maintenance closures in the greater Seattle area, Canadian border, and Island County.









Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety and traffic flow on the freeway and the adjacent arterial system. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$42,852 - $84,730 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC) has an outstanding entry level opportunity in our new state-of-the-art facility. Candidates should have a passion for computers, real-time traffic management, and serving the public.