ELNA: Be prepared, Be history, and Help Feed your neighbors
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Echo Lake Neighborhood is happy to showcase the great place it is with a great trio of guests at our upcoming Tuesday May 16, 2023 meeting on Zoom @ 7:00PM
We have three great community leaders on our program.
So join us as we celebrate those who make us Shoreline Strong.
See you May 16 at 7 PM
- John Slomnicki, from Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) will give us an overview of how Shoreline communicates in the event of an emergency. The ACS is a group of volunteer amateur radio operators, trained to provide emergency communications in the event of disasters. The team also provides communications support for public service events such as road races, parades, and local fairs. Shoreline ACS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
- Kenneth Doutt, Executive Director ǀ Shoreline Historical Museum will be asking you to share your thoughts on the vision and direction of the Shoreline Historical Museum. Come and be a part of the future of the Shoreline Historical Museum.
- Bennett Walker, Harvest Coordinator for the local non-profit City Fruit, will share information on how his organization feeds our neighbors with donated fruits and vegetables. Do you have too many zucchinis? Bennett will tell you how and where to donate them.
If you are not on our mailing list, email us at ELNABoard@gmail.com for the Zoom link to the meeting. Please include your address and phone number.
