Shorecrest soccer earns state berth with win over Mountlake Terrace

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Shorecrest boys soccer faced their most challenging games of the season in the District 1 playoffs, but prevailed to earn a place in the state tournament.

They beat Mountlake Terrace 3-1 on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Shoreline Stadium

According to an article in the Everett Herald,

The district tournament was a topsy-turvy journey for the Scots. Shorecrest was the No. 2 seed after losing just once during the regular season. However, the Scots faced a challenging path after being upset 2-1 on penalty kicks by Mountlake Terrace in their first district game, and a 4-0 loss to Edmonds-Woodway on Thursday meant Shorecrest had more defeats in three district games than it had in 16 regular season contests.

But in Saturday’s do-or-die contest, the Scots left little to chance as they grabbed control early. Shorecrest forced a series of corners in the early going, and it paid off twice. First, in the 10th minute, a corner from the right wasn’t cleared, and Haile poked the loose ball home from point blank to give the Scots the lead. Then just five minutes later it was a mirror image, as a corner from the left wasn’t cleared and Haile slammed it home again from close range to make it 2-0.




