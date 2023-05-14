Shorewood boys soccer takes District 1 title

The Shorewood boys soccer team scored a couple of goals in the last minutes of the game to take down unbeaten Mount Vernon for the District 1 Championship.

The game was played Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Shoreline Stadium.

According to a story in the Everett Herald,

The formula for the Shorewood High School boys soccer team in the District 1 championship game was simple: win set pieces, put the ball into the mixer and try to take advantage of its height advantage.





It took 72 minutes, but eventually the formula bore fruit, and as a result the Stormrays can call themselves champions.