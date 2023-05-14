Shorewood boys soccer takes District 1 title
Sunday, May 14, 2023
The game was played Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Shoreline Stadium.
According to a story in the Everett Herald,
The formula for the Shorewood High School boys soccer team in the District 1 championship game was simple: win set pieces, put the ball into the mixer and try to take advantage of its height advantage.It took 72 minutes, but eventually the formula bore fruit, and as a result the Stormrays can call themselves champions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment