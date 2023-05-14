Continuing Education: Spring Wines to enjoy from around the Globe, including Natural Wines

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Spring Wines to enjoy from around the Globe, including Natural Wines

Take a break from the everyday traditional wines to learn about Natural Wines. 

This broad category is confusing, but award winning sommelier Reggie Daigneault will give you some good information along with some exceptions in winemaking. 

You’ll find interesting flavors that will pair well with an array of foods. 

Bring your 21+ age friends for this engaging class after work to start off your long May weekend in style!

Dates: FRI 5/26/2023 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Room: Room 1522
Shoreline Community College - 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Fee: $49.00 includes wine and bites
Instructor: Reggie Daigneault

Register here


