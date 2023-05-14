Politics: LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson to run for reelection

LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson Lake Forest Park looks a little different than it did 12 years ago, and we’ve accomplished quite a bit. But there’s still a bit more to get done, and I’d like to see a few things through to completion. Lake Forest Park looks a little different than it did 12 years ago, and we’ve accomplished quite a bit. But there’s still a bit more to get done, and I’d like to see a few things through to completion.

Our city has several new parks, including Five Acre Woods, Brookside Park, a reimagined Eagle Scout Park, and our exciting new future waterfront park.

We’ve made Lake Forest Park one of the top five safest cities in the State of Washington (according to several surveys).

We’ve added crucial culverts on Lyon and McAleer Creeks to improve water quality, flood mitigation, and fish passage.

We’ve assembled an excellent new leadership team, making it possible to survive COVID with no layoffs and minimal service disruption. (I would like to thank the entire staff for their sacrifice and dedication to the city with their willingness to take furlough days.)

Through the unpredictable economic landscape of the past few years, the city has maintained stable finances.

With our commitment to the environment, we created a new environmental task force, park board, and tree board.

Complete more upstream culverts, including Ballinger Way and 35th.

Design and build the future waterfront park, giving all citizens a chance to enjoy Lake Washington.

We have many important decisions to make, including how to fund: road and park maintenance, our outstanding police department, and sidewalks.

Therefore, I’m excited to seek your votes one last time for Mayor of Lake Forest Park.Working together, we’ve gotten a lot done in my two terms as mayor.In addition, my “Coffee with the Mayor” meet-ups, nights out against crime with our police force, and all the events we’ve brought back, like Picnic in the Park, Battle of the Bands, and Pet Parade, have blessed me with the opportunity to meet and get to know so many of you.But there’s still much to do:Lake Forest Park has more challenges ahead, including minimizing the impact of Sound Transit, state zoning pressures, and how to remain safe and compassionate during these challenging times of rising crime, drug use, and homelessness. With so many wishes and wants from our diverse citizen base, there aren’t always solutions, but often compromises.Our city remains a destination for people and families seeking a safe and friendly place to live, and I’d like to thank all of the people who have volunteered, run for office, and participated in making this the home it is for all of us.Thank you for allowing me to serve. Let’s continue working together to move this city forward.Mayor Jeff Johnson