Continuing education: Spruce up Your Feet for Summer
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Shoreline Community College Continuing Education is offering a fantastic workshop to get your feet ready for their summer debut!
You will make pampering products in this fun, hands-on class - a relaxing foot soak, exfoliating scrub, and using essential and fragrance oils, scent some organic body butter to moisturize those tootsies!
Perfect gift for a child's teacher or yourself. For 14+ ages. All supplies included
Register here
Dates: Sat. 6/3/2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room: Room 9208, Quiet Dining Room
Dates: Sat. 6/3/2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room: Room 9208, Quiet Dining Room
Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Continuing Education course catalog
Continuing Education course catalog
0 comments:
Post a Comment