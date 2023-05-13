Continuing education: Spruce up Your Feet for Summer

Spruce up Your Feet for Summer





You will make pampering products in this fun, hands-on class - a relaxing foot soak, exfoliating scrub, and using essential and fragrance oils, scent some organic body butter to moisturize those tootsies!





Perfect gift for a child's teacher or yourself. For 14+ ages. All supplies included





Dates: Sat. 6/3/2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Fee: $49.00

Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Shoreline Community College Continuing Education is offering a fantastic workshop to get your feet ready for their summer debut!