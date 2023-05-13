Continuing education: Spruce up Your Feet for Summer

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Spruce up Your Feet for Summer

Shoreline Community College Continuing Education is offering a fantastic workshop to get your feet ready for their summer debut! 

You will make pampering products in this fun, hands-on class - a relaxing foot soak, exfoliating scrub, and using essential and fragrance oils, scent some organic body butter to moisturize those tootsies! 

Perfect gift for a child's teacher or yourself. For 14+ ages. All supplies included

Register here

Dates: Sat. 6/3/2023 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room: Room 9208, Quiet Dining Room
Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Continuing Education course catalog



Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  