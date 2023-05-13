City of Kenmore partners with Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness

Saturday, May 13, 2023

arian malek khosravi on unsplash.com
Kenmore's partnership with Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness is up and running thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. 

Anyone in the community that sees someone who is unhoused and in need of help can reach out to our two outreach specialists. 

They will connect with the person and make sure they have access to the resources and services they need to help them get back on their feet. 

Lake City Partners is looking forward to connecting and helping as many people as possible in our community. 

Feel free to contact them with referrals or for more information:



