Flags at half-staff 5/15/23 (Peace Officers Memorial Day)
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 15, 2023, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
