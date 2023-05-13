NWWS Presents 2023 Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition

Top Winners Among 95 Magical Watermedia Paintings

Online exhibition runs now through June 30, 2023









Selecting the 95 watermedia paintings from 426 entries was juror David R. Smith, award winning watercolorist and signature member of the American Watercolor Society and National Watercolor Society. NWWS is proud to present this year’s show of 95 magical watermedia paintings that runs now through June 30, 2023 at www.nwws.org Selecting the 95 watermedia paintings from 426 entries was juror David R. Smith, award winning watercolorist and signature member of the American Watercolor Society and National Watercolor Society.





Smith, impressed by the quality and range of works submitted, was drawn by technical expertise and whether the painting held his attention and elicited an emotion.





First place to Janine Helton

for "Transported" First place of $1,000 cash was presented to Janine Helton for her 19”x13” watercolor, Transported. was presented to Janine Helton for her 19”x13” watercolor, Transported.





“This painting shows the amazing transparent qualities of watercolor,” Smith said. The drips give the painting a creative spontaneity as though the artist threw it together. “I’m impressed with the skill of the artist. Everything is deliberate to give it that Wow factor and she’s captured an expression that makes me wonder what the subject is looking at.”

Second place to Giovanni Balzarani for G.i.O. Second place of $750 cash went to Giovanni Balzarani for his 15”x22” painting, G.i.O. went to Giovanni Balzarani for his 15”x22” painting, G.i.O.





“This painting has control yet feels light to me with the stunning reflections, and how it moves from cool to warm. The detail shows a dedication to the painting.” Smith thanked the artist for “putting in the time.”

Third place to Denise Marshall

Girl with Orange Umbrella Denise Marshall was awarded $500 for third place for Girl with Orange Umbrella. for Girl with Orange Umbrella.





“I love this painting of wet on wet and more wet allowing blossoms and color to connect. The artist lets the medium work its magic. You get the feeling the artist had fun painting this piece.” Smith rewarded Marshall for “taking risks like this.”



Smith awarded thirteen other artists in cash and merchandise provided by NWWS patrons totaling over $10,000. e provided by NWWS patrons totaling over $10,000.









The NWWS 2023 Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition is available online at He thanked the NWWS volunteers for all the detail work they put into the show and also the brave artists who entered and shared their talent ending with, “I love all of ‘em.”The NWWS 2023 Annual Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition is available online at www.nwws.org through June 30, 2023.











All of the magical watermedia artwork is for sale by contacting NWWS Treasurer Shirley Jordan at shirleylee136@hotmail.com . Of special note is that the artist receives 75% of the sales price.

The Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) Acting President, Deborah Roskopf, said of the 2023 Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition that artists begin with the same tools and a creative spark. In the finished result, “we see the magic of creativity.”