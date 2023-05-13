Correction: PROSA Plan Update Meeting: How Shoreline is incorporating your feedback

Correction: This story was previously published with the indication that it was about the recent Shoreline Parks Bond. Not so.

Image courtesy City of Shoreline The meetings are about the PROSA Plan, which is the plan that creates a 20-year vision and framework providing for Shoreline’s recreation and cultural programs and facilities, and for maintaining and investing in park and open spaces. The meetings are about the, which is the plan that creates aand framework providing for Shoreline’s recreation and cultural programs and facilities, and for maintaining and investing in park and open spaces.





From the City of Shoreline:



Over the past year, we engaged with the community as we update the Over the past year, we engaged with the community as we update the Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Arts (PROSA) Plan.





We want to share what we’ve learned through our community engagement and early analysis and gather any additional feedback you may have.





We’ll use your input from these meetings to shape our Strategic Action Initiatives and the draft PROSA plan.





The PROSA Plan will guide our decisions about: Buying land for parks and natural areas

Developing new recreation facilities

Offering recreation and cultural programs, events

How best to maintain the parks, natural spaces and facilities

Where and what public art should look like in our community

We are hosting two virtual open houses on Monday, May 15. Meeting content will be the same, but we’re offering different times of day so you have more options to join us.



Afternoon Meeting

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Meeting Link:



Evening Meeting

Time: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Meeting Link:



No need to RSVP. We’ll have a brief presentation at the beginning, and you can drop in at any time during the meeting and join the conversation! Spanish interpretation will be available. If you have other language access needs, contact Jacob Bilbo at



