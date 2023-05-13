Deadline extended to May 19 for Open youth membership position on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

The deadline for applying to be a youth member of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board has been extended to Friday, May 19.









The City is accepting applications for one youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2023/2024 academic year.



The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members, ages 15-19 years. The youth appointed to this position has the option to begin their term in July or wait until September as their schedule allows. Per a recently adopted ordinance, Board members will be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.



The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.



The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm at City Hall. Current Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.



The youth of our community are users of parks, trails and recreational programs and their representation on the Board is encouraged by the City Council and welcomed by Board members and staff.



Completed



If you have questions, you can contact Recreation, Cultural, and Community Services Director Mary Reidy at 206-801-2621 or

If you want to gain experience in civic government and make a difference in your community, then become a member of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS)/Tree Board The City is accepting applications for one youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2023/2024 academic year.The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members, ages 15-19 years. The youth appointed to this position has the option to begin their term in July or wait until September as their schedule allows. Per a recently adopted ordinance, Board members will be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm at City Hall. Current Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.The youth of our community are users of parks, trails and recreational programs and their representation on the Board is encouraged by the City Council and welcomed by Board members and staff.Completed applications must be submitted no later than 5:00pm on Friday, May 19, 2023. We will contact you after the deadline regarding the status of your application.If you have questions, you can contact Recreation, Cultural, and Community Services Director Mary Reidy at 206-801-2621 or mreidy@shorelinewa.gov









If you would like to submit a paper application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall and return it there after you have completed it.Are you looking for a leadership opportunity or community service hours? Do you want to help shape the future of Shoreline by having a say in the City’s parks, recreation programs, and events?