City to remove poisonous hemlock from several locations in Richmond Beach and RB Saltwater Park





Eating the plant is most dangerous, but it can also be toxic to the skin and respiratory system.









We have attempted to control known poison-hemlock locations over the last few years by removing the plants by hand but have failed to completely get rid of them. Due to the danger for people, pets, and wildlife, we need to use chemical controls to stop the spread of this plant.

The City is committed to using pesticides only as a last resort when non-chemical methods have failed. See our

Treatment locations: Richmond Beach Dr. NW between NW 195th and NW 196th

15th Ave NW between 14th Ave NW and NW 175th

NW Richmond Beach Rd adjacent to 1240 NW Richmond Beach Rd

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park – several locations

We will post signs at the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park locations before and during chemical application. Identifying poison-hemlock

Visit King County Noxious Weed Control’s webpage on poison-hemlock identification to see photos and get more information. What to do if you find poison-hemlock

If you see poison-hemlock on City property, please use the Report a Noxious Weed form to report it to King County Noxious Weed Control.

If you see poison-hemlock on your own property and you would like help creating a weed management plan, email noxious.weeds@kingcounty.gov or call 206-477-9333.

If you plan to remove it yourself, always wear gloves and long sleeves. Take frequent breaks when working on removal. Dig it up or pull and discard in the trash (not in your green compost bin).

All parts of the plant are poisonous and are a hazard to people and animals.