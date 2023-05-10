Basketball camps for Shorewood female basketball players

Reserve your spot now! We are excited to offer our camps to future Shorewood Girls Basketball Players.





You will need to select "Summer Camps" through Items at your student's school.

You will also be prompted to fill out a google registration form that includes submitting your student's t-shirt size (included in the camp price).

All incoming 3rd-8th grade girls are invited to attend this summer's basketball camps at Shorewood High School.





Our camps are run by the Shorewood Girls Basketball coaching staff and current players, and are designed for skill development, learning offensive/defensive team concepts through small sided games and connecting with future and current Shorewood Stormray basketball players.





This is a great opportunity for girls of all skill levels to come together for 4 days in the summer to develop their basketball skills and have fun!











Please email Coach Glasser if you have any questions: brandon.glasser@ssd412.org

CAMP REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!