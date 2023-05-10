Basketball camps for Shorewood female basketball players

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Reserve your spot now! We are excited to offer our camps to future Shorewood Girls Basketball Players.

CAMP REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!

Register through the district payment site
  • You will need to select "Summer Camps" through Items at your student's school. 
  • You will also be prompted to fill out a google registration form that includes submitting your student's t-shirt size (included in the camp price).
All incoming 3rd-8th grade girls are invited to attend this summer's basketball camps at Shorewood High School. 

Our camps are run by the Shorewood Girls Basketball coaching staff and current players, and are designed for skill development, learning offensive/defensive team concepts through small sided games and connecting with future and current Shorewood Stormray basketball players.

This is a great opportunity for girls of all skill levels to come together for 4 days in the summer to develop their basketball skills and have fun!

Please email Coach Glasser if you have any questions:brandon.glasser@ssd412.org


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  