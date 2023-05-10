Kenmore joins Shoreline Community Court, expanding innovative, problem-solving court services in North King County

KENMORE, Wash. – To build stronger and safer neighborhoods and help prevent repeat of criminal behavior, the City of Kenmore has partnered with King County District Court to join the Shoreline Community Court.





The Shoreline / Kenmore Community Court is an alternative, problem-solving court that differs from traditional courts by seeking to identify and address the underlying challenges of court participants that may contribute to further criminal activity. An accompanying resource center connects participants and community members to an array of services.



King County District Court Judge Karama H. Hawkins hears cases at the Shoreline / Kenmore Community Court on Tuesdays, 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.



The community resource center, co-located with the Shoreline / Kenmore Community Court, connects court participants – and anyone else in the community – to services that will help address their needs and give them a chance to have a better outcome.





The resource center is open on Tuesdays from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Shoreline City Hall and includes community partners that provide services such as healthcare/insurance, education, job training, behavioral health, substance use disorder help, and more.





There is also a virtual resource center available online. The in-person and virtual resource center are open to everyone in the community – you do not need to be a community court participant to access the services. available online. The in-person and virtual resource center are open to everyone in the community – you do not need to be a community court participant to access the services.





At the Kenmore branch of the King County Library, there is a computer reserved exclusively for the virtual resource center every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.



Community court participants are charged with low-level, quality of life crimes. Examples include disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle prowl and minor in possession. Driving-related cases are not currently eligible, and participants must not have any violent felony convictions in the last five years; any pending violent felony charges; or a sex offender history.



“Sometimes the traditional criminal justice system does not address the root causes of the criminal behavior,” said Kenmore Mayor Nigel Herbig. “In the case of non-violent offenders with mental health issues, substance abuse issues, or other challenges, if we can step in and provide better assistance and access to more services that can help break the cycle, we can make Kenmore safer for everyone.”

Community members who would like to volunteer for the Kenmore / Shoreline Community Court and/or the resource center can contact



More Information on King County District Court Shoreline/Kenmore Community Court

, there is a computer reserved exclusively for the virtual resource center every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.Community court participants are charged with low-level, quality of life crimes. Examples include disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle prowl and minor in possession. Driving-related cases are not currently eligible, and participants must not have any violent felony convictions in the last five years; any pending violent felony charges; or a sex offender history.for the Kenmore / Shoreline Community Court and/or the resource center can contact volunteer@kenmorewa.gov or 425-398-8900.on King County District Court Shoreline/Kenmore Community Court webpage







