The TREBLE Makers of Parkinson's Disease at the Shoreline-LFP Senior Activity Center

Friday, April 7, 2023

Theatre class for Parkinson's

Tremor Rigidity Expressiveness Bradykinesia Loneliness Emotional health
tre·ble (verb) to make or become three times as large

This class uses theater exercises to battle the motor and non motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. 

This class is fun, engaging and entertaining all while fighting back against Parkinson’s. This class is appropriate for all folks diagnosed with Parkinson’s as the instructors modify each exercise to accommodate the individuals present.

Instructors

Anna Brinchmann - (she/her)

Annalisa is a graduate of The University of Washington where she double majored in Dance and Musical Theater. While at the U of W, Annalisa worked with SilverKite Community Arts to create musical theater performances catered toward an audience living with Dementia.

Norma Kvarda - (she/her)

Norma holds a BFA in Theatre Arts, a MFA in Theatrical Design and a MIT in education. She has a passion for inclusive theater practices. Her desire is to provide opportunities for people to experience the healing and fortifying nature of the arts in community.

  • Day: Monday and Wednesday starting May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00am to 11:00am
  • Location: Wellness Room
  • Cost: Sliding Scale $0-70 per month

For more information or to sign up, please contact Parkinson’s Wellness Place at 360-568-0588 or info@parkinsonswellnessplace.org

The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE. 

