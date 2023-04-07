Stanford bill to elevate quality of pet insurance signed into law
Friday, April 7, 2023
|Bill to regulate pet insurance signed into law
Photo courtesy Washington State LSS
OLYMPIA—For the first time, Washington pet owners will be able to rely on a well-regulated insurance market to cover the health care of their furry friends.
SB 5319, signed into law Thursday April 6, 2023 by Gov. Jay Inslee, puts in place protections for insurance customers, requires disclosures about coverage, and establishes a training and licensing requirement for sellers.
“Pet insurance has been a Wild West of unregulated offerings, misleading advertisements, and arbitrarily denied claims, which have done a disservice to pet owners, to their pets, and to the responsible businesses trying to offer a good product but getting lost in the tumult,” said Sen. Derek Stanford (D-Bothell), Chair of the Senate Business, Financial Services, Gaming and Trade Committee and sponsor of the bill.
“This legislation sets a floor for quality and consistency between plans in the pet insurance market, similar to the way Obamacare did in the health insurance market.”
Sen. Derek Stanford, D-Bothell, represents the 1st Legislative District, which includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Brier, Kirkland, Mountlake Terrace, Alderwood Manor, Cathcart, Clearview, and Maltby.
