Traditional Easter Service at Berean Bible Church of Shoreline is open to all

On Sunday, April 9, 2023 Berean Bible Church will offer Easter service for the 59th year. The service is open to anyone, especially from the Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding communities. Pastor Nathan Killion will present the Easter sermon based on the book of Luke titled "Walking With Jesus."





"When we first meet two of Jesus' followers on the road to Emmaus, they're sad, hopeless, and unbelieving. By the end of the story, everything has changed! As we gather together to celebrate that Jesus is alive, I pray that you will be encouraged as we look at how our Savior graciously enters into our lives, walks with us, and invites us to be on a mission with Him. He is risen!"

"Every Sunday when our church gathers is a chance to celebrate the redeeming work of God, but Easter is always extra special," stated Associate Pastor Gary Hansen. "During our 11:00 a.m. service, we'll have great activities for your children and an encouraging message of hope and joy for all. We are excited to have you join us."



Berean will also hold the Good Friday service with an added feature. Laura Barron of the international organization, Jews for Jesus, will provide a unique presentation on "The Exploration of the Passover, the Last Supper and your Communion Experience." Good Friday service is at 7:00 p.m.



On Saturday morning, the Men's Fellowship will feature Jeff Adams, a retired career firefighter of 26 years, who, with his wife, Connie, climbed mountains in Europe and the Swiss Alps when Jeff wasn't holding down firefighter duties. Jeff will share stories of his life journey as a firefighter, husband, and father, along with stories of their mountain climbing and his faith. The men gather at 8:00am and adjourn by 9:15am. Youth are also invited. For information about the Men's Fellowship, call 206-351-5888.



For further information, the church phone is 206-363-1466, and the email is



For directions to the church at the corner of First Ave NE and N 185th (2345 N 185th, Shoreline), click on



Live streaming for the Sunday service is available on YouTube. The link is shown on the webpage.





The Easter service will begin at 11:00am. Children's Church is available.Nathan and his wife, Jessica, are former missionaries to Thailand. Now, they serve with The Navigators, a disciple-making ministry that shares the gospel of Jesus and helps people grow in their relationship with Him. They are members of Berean, where Jessica works part-time as a Ministry Assistant, and Nathan volunteers with the College and Career ministry."