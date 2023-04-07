City Light crews starting to trim branches around power lines

Friday, April 7, 2023

Photo by John Boril
Story and photos by John Boril

A crew from Seattle City Light contractor Kemp West was out along NE Serpentine Place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 trimming limbs above and around our power lines. 

This past winter, falling limbs caused a 48-hour power outage in this neighborhood, during some of the coldest days of the year. 

Photo by John Boril
According to City Light’s website, the utility trims trees on a four and a half year pruning cycle. 

In addition to outages, City Light says trees touching power lines can also start fires, burn or electrocute people touching the tree, and cause voltage loss in the system.



Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  