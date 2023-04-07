2023 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Friday, April 7, 2023
2023 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, April 22, 6:30pm
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival (SSSFF) is back for its seventh season.
Filmmakers from all over Washington submitted “short short” films and the judges selected 13 for the Festival:
- Milk Dreams, Directed by David Oliver
- Dean’s Dream, Directed by Dean Dickinson
- The Fingernail Taker, Directed by Tommy Heffernan
- NightCap, Directed by Jeff Barehand
- The Cookie Crumbles, Directed by Daniel Hickey
- Hartung: Not for Sale, Directed by Patrick Troll
- The First, Directed by Ladies in Film
- Xuxu The Rice Bag, Directed by Zhenhua Banfill
- Radio Caroline, Directed by Michael J Leavitt
- Get up the Nerve, Directed by Angelo Visser
- Invited, Directed by Ed Castañeda
- Barbedwire, Directed by Caroline Pew
- The Captain's Mistress, Directed by Cory Alder
SSSFF takes place on Saturday, April 22 at Shoreline Community College’s Theatre, and doors open at 5:30pm with a 6:30pm show time. All films are 3-13 minutes.
The top filmmaker will be honored with a handmade wood Sasquatch plaque, and a $1,000 cash prize. Plus, audience members can vote for their favorite filmmaker to win the People’s Choice Award!
All films are unrated and may contain adult/mature content. Viewer discretion is advised.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, or $50 for VIP.
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival supports emerging filmmakers in Washington State and encourages and supports filmmaking in our community and is a program of the Shoreline Film Office, Shoreline Community College, and ShoreLake Arts.
This event is generously supported by our Golden Sasquatch Sponsor, Jack Malek of Windermere. Thank you to the Shoreline Film Office, Shoreline Community College, ArtsWA, 4Culture, the City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park.
