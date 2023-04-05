The LFP Green Fair is back and scheduled for April 29, 2023



The LFP Green Fair is back! The LFP Green Fair is back!





All are welcome and invited to attend this free event. Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally-safe products, and more!



The fair is hosted at Third Place Commons (top floor) from 10:00am to 2:00pm April 29, 2023.



