The LFP Green Fair is back and scheduled for April 29, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
All are welcome and invited to attend this free event. Local organizations and businesses will be there to answer your questions regarding composting, recycling, reducing waste, natural yard care, water conservation, environmentally-safe products, and more!
The fair is hosted at Third Place Commons (top floor) from 10:00am to 2:00pm April 29, 2023.
The fair is hosted at Third Place Commons (top floor) from 10:00am to 2:00pm April 29, 2023.
Bring your friends, neighbors, and family to come on down for some fun, learn something new, and take home some giveaways!
Stay tuned for announcements on workshops, who will be in attendance with a booth, and more! We look forward to seeing you the 29th of April at the LFP Green Fair!
More information at the Facebook Event Page
Stay tuned for announcements on workshops, who will be in attendance with a booth, and more! We look forward to seeing you the 29th of April at the LFP Green Fair!
More information at the Facebook Event Page
0 comments:
Post a Comment