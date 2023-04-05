The cherry trees at the UW are in full bloom right now

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

 
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The cherry trees in the UW Quad are really quite spectacular. They rival the more famous trees in the "other Washington."

It's an immersive experience. And look at the size of the trunks. Those trees are 90 years old.

The Quad’s signature Yoshino cherry trees are nearly 90 years old and were originally set in a grove at the Washington Park Arboretum. In late 1964, the University transplanted the trees to their current spot, bringing thousands of visitors to campus each spring to witness their rosy bloom. 





Posted by DKH
