Shorewood Girls Golf - April 5, 2023 match results
Thursday, April 6, 2023
|L-R: Coach Val, Sadie Austad, Sofina Morgan, Josie VandenDyssel and Emily Zhang
Wednesday's weather was partly sunny and held for the golf match but wasn't enough to assist the Shorewood Stormrays in our match with rival Shorecrest Scots. Today the course challenged all of our players, and we fell to the Shorecrest Scots, 208-265.
"We have a young, new team this year. The girls continue to learn what clubs to hit, demonstrating on course etiquette, staying positive when the times get tough, and applying the rules when faced with out of bounds or water hazards. Coach Val said,
"Every player on our team contributes in every match. Girls are eager to help each other when it comes to rules.
Emily Zhang was second place overall. Sofina Morgan, Josie VandenDyssel and Sadie Austad persevered and finished 7th, 8th, 9th respectively.
