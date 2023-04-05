Easter services at Berean Bible Church begin with a special Good Friday program
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Good Friday services at Berean Bible Church of Shoreline will offer a special opportunity to experience God’s ancient story of redemption through this Christ in the Passover event.
The church will host Laura Barron of Jews for Jesus, who will provide a unique presentation on “The exploration of the Passover, the Last Supper, and your Communion Experience.”
"We look forward to a great evening together as we reflect on the final Passover meal Jesus ate with his disciples and remember God's incredible love for each one of us,” stated Associate Pastor Gary Hansen. “We would love to have those from the community join us for this special service.”
The Good Friday service will be on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. All from the community are welcome, regardless of whether Christian, Jewish, or simply curious. Childcare will be provided for children 4 and under.
Laura Barron of Jews for Jesus will be coming from her home in Toronto, Canada, where she has lived with her family since they were deployed there from South Africa in 1996. She and her husband were the first permanent overseas missionaries of Jews for Jesus when they served in Johannesburg in 1989.
In addition to serving on the staff as a vocational worker, she is the leader of the Haredi Women’s ministry team.
This will be her first time presenting this program in our area.
“This is my first visit to the Shoreline and Seattle area, where I’ve been able to drive around this beautiful state. During this extended speaking tour, I’ve been able to hike in Yakima and drive over two breathtaking mountain passes,” stated Laura. “My sister lives in south King County,” she continued, “and this is the first time I’ve visited her new home. I’m awestruck by the pristine and peaceful views in Washington!”
“I’m excited about the opportunity to share this “Christ in the Passover” presentation with the Shoreline and area communities, she continued. It’s a privilege to connect with the people here and trace God’s plan of redemption throughout the Scriptures together. What a blessing to meet people here and enjoy their warm hospitality!”
To view her story of "How I became a Jew for Jesus," please go to https://youtu.be/lwE25hti30A
Berean Bible Church will hold the traditional Easter Service on Sunday at 11:00am.
For further information, the church phone is 206-363-1466, and the email is office@berean-shoreline.org
For directions to the church at the corner of First Ave NE and N 185th (2345 N 185th, Shoreline 98133), click on https://www.berean-shoreline.org/visitors/. Live streaming is available on YouTube for the Sunday service only. The link is shown on the webpage.
0 comments:
Post a Comment