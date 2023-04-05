Shorecrest girls varsity tennis vs Archbishop Murphy 4-4-2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
At Gateway Middle School
Singles
- Bella Villarreal-Elizondo (A) def. Cami Sikora 7-5, 6-2
- Meiweya Amazona (A) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-2
- Samantha Kwok (A) def. Claire Mitchell 6-1, 6-2,
- Lilly Haessler (S) def. Shan Camarillo 6-1, 7-5
- Sofia Francescutti-Delaney Davis (S) def. Lani Evans-Ava Faulk 6-0, 6-0
- Zoe Greenzweig-Ally Miner (S) def. Tanya Reyes-Thea Seckinger 6-1, 6-2
- Tatum Russell-Ireland Towne (A) def. Kennedy Powell-Melinda Lee 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3
