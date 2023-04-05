Under new ownership, the North City Bistro and Wine Shop continues the tradition of fine music and fine wine - and expands fine dining



Story and photos by Mike Remarcke









The previous owners, after withstanding the pandemic by selling cases of wine at the location, opted to retire and move to the south of France.





Owner Leah Park presents wine to a customer. The Bistro has an extensive inventory of fine wine.

The new owners, Taylor and Leah Park, are Shoreline residents (Leah, a Shorewood grad) with three children. They look at this operation as a family business.





The other day while I was visiting the club, two kids, Dylan and Giuliana, were folding napkins, while Liam sat in his stroller, wishing he could help.





Taylor has been a chef at various establishments in the Seattle area, most recently as Executive Chef at both T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, but his passion is gourmet foods, and he is very excited to share his newest creations at the Bistro.



The couple is in the process of enhancing the menu with new, exceptionally fine options of appetizers, small plates, salads, and entrees. Taylor and Lia have also added wine tasting events to the Bistro’s calendar, bringing in some of the area’s best wines for sampling with food options that pair well with the featured wines.





One of the most popular jazz combos in the area, Pearl Django is booked regularly at the Bistro.

Most importantly, the couple plans to continue the tradition of great music.





Many outstanding regional jazz musicians are excited that the Bistro will continue to support their musical community. The owners said that they are booked well into the future, but are always looking for new jazz musicians to play at their venue.





Recently, this reporter and his wife joined friends for a lively sold-out performance by Pearl Django. We’d met this couple at a shared table while celebrating our wedding anniversary at a Pearl Django concert pre-pandemic. How nice that friends are made sharing a table and enjoying music together at the North City Bistro!



Music and dining are offered Wednesday- Saturday.

Happy Hour is Thursday - Saturday from 4-6pm and on Wednesday, all day.

The wine shop is open 12 - 8pm Wednesday .- Saturday.

Prepared meals are offered for delivery at www.bistrodelivers.com and are also available Wednesday - Saturday.



Shoreline is fortunate that the North City Bistro lives on, providing exceptional music, gourmet food and fine wine!



Shoreline is fortunate that the North City Bistro lives on, providing exceptional music, gourmet food and fine wine!

The Bistro is located at 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155 in the North City Business District.












