Sno-Isle Genealogical Society April 5, 2023 will hear a presentation on using DNA in your genealogical quest

Sunday, April 2, 2023

A DNA Q/A is the topic of the Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) general meeting. 

SIGS member Craig Gowen will bring his knowledge and experience to help answer your questions about using DNA in your genealogy quest. 

The event begins with a short business meeting at 7:00pm with the DNA Q/A beginning at 7:20pm. 

This is an in-person meeting with the addition of a live-stream option via our Facebook Page

Meetings are held at Heritage Park in the Wicker's Building 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, WA 98036


