20 community members complete three-day CERT training through NEMCo

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Last month marked the completion of NEMCo’s first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic course since the COVID pandemic. 

This program offered more than 20 members of the community a three-day course that provided more than 24 hours of training on local hazards and basic disaster preparedness. 

The training included hands-on training in fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. 

At its conclusion, and after a hands-on final practical exercise testing their new skills, each student earned a certificate indicating that they have been trained in these basic skills which will allow them to join CERT groups throughout the region and better help their friends, neighbors, and the public in the event of an emergency. 

Some of those newly certified CERT participants have already taken the initial steps to become State-certified volunteer emergency workers and will be further enhancing their skills and experiences as members of NEMCo.

NEMCo is the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition serving Kenmore and Lake Forest Park and partnering with the Shoreline Fire Department and the Northshore Utility District (NUD)


