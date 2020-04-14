Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Saturday, April 8, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023


On April 8, 2023 from 9:30-12:30pm, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will host a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help with the plantings.

Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com

All Are Welcome!


