Open house to meet Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington April 17, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Get to Know Bristol Ellington - Shoreline City Manager Open House

Monday April 17, 2023 5:30pm - 6:45pm
Shoreline City Hall - Lobby

Please join us for a open house on Monday, April 17 from 5:30pm to 6:45pm with an opportunity to get to know City Manager Bristol Ellington.

There will be brief remarks at 5:45pm and light refreshments will be served.

Please call 206-801-2214 if you have any questions.


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  