Open house to meet Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington April 17, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Get to Know Bristol Ellington - Shoreline City Manager Open House
Monday April 17, 2023 5:30pm - 6:45pm
Shoreline City Hall - Lobby
Please join us for a open house on Monday, April 17 from 5:30pm to 6:45pm with an opportunity to get to know City Manager Bristol Ellington.
There will be brief remarks at 5:45pm and light refreshments will be served.
Please call 206-801-2214 if you have any questions.
