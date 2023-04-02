Wild and Wacky Disco-themed Bingo night at Shoreline Elks April 16, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023
- $20 admission includes entertainment, taco bar, and raffle ticket!
- PRESALE ONLY - must be 21 - purchase tickets here
- Bingo sheets at door for $10
Rainbow Bingo Disco Style with hostess Sylvia Stayformore!
Dig out your favorite 1970s outfit and enter our costume contest. (Costumes not required to play Bingo.)
This is a 21 and older event. Proceeds to benefit the Tall Elks Therapy for Children, which provides in-home services for children.
Raffles will also be held in addition to the door prizes. Beer, wine and Jello shots in addition to pop sold on site. No tickets sold at the door.
