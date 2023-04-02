Wild and Wacky Disco-themed Bingo night at Shoreline Elks April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Join the Shoreline Elks for Rainbow Bingo on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5pm. Doors open at 4pm.
Rainbow Bingo Disco Style with hostess Sylvia Stayformore!

Dig out your favorite 1970s outfit and enter our costume contest.  (Costumes not required to play Bingo.)  

This is a 21 and older event.  Proceeds to benefit the Tall Elks Therapy for Children, which provides in-home services for children.

Raffles will also be held in addition to the door prizes.  Beer, wine and Jello shots in addition to pop sold on site. No tickets sold at the door.



