Saturday, April 22, 2023 help restore North City Park
Monday, April 17, 2023
Join us in restoring North City Park!
Supporting a healthy canopy in Shoreline Parks is a great investment of volunteer time and energy. In North City Park we are celebrating our second year of volunteer restoration activity. We will be removing invasive plants in a new restoration area and adding a layer of mulch to newly planted areas.
Come join this neighborhood effort to restore our Family Friendly Forest in North City!
Families can volunteer to help with forest restoration activities or can visit the restoration sites within the Park and learn more about the diversity of plants being added to the ecosystem as well as details on how forest restoration is making a difference in our current climate crisis!
Join the Celebration of 2023 Earth Day as we “Invest in Our Planet.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment