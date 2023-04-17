Gala and Live Auction to support Banchero Disability Partners

Banchero Disability Partners Heart and Soul Gala and Auction

For over 52 years, Banchero Disability Partners has empowered adults with disabilities to realize their potential, achieve their goals, and be active, contributing members of their communities.





They provide community-based support, safe and affordable housing, and case management from 24-hour in-home care to basic medical and financial assistance.



to be held on April 28, 2023, 5-10pm at Ballard Elks.



Please consider donating to our gala to be held on April 28, 2023, 5-10pm at Ballard Elks.

Because of your generosity, we are able to help our clients find housing in their own apartments, keep jobs, improve their physical and mental health, and have active social lives.





Your gift gives our clients the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest by funding our health and wellness initiatives, recreational and sporting activities, educational classes, our annual camping trip, and community gatherings for our clients, their families and staff.









Our auction is our biggest fundraiser and brings together our clients and their families, staff, community partners, volunteers, and donors who support and share our values. Our Heart and Soul auction raises over $150,000. 93% of donations received go directly to client services!



But, most importantly, your donation gives us the ability to pay better wages and retain long-term, quality staff resulting in better care of our clients. Our auction is our biggest fundraiser and brings together our clients and their families, staff, community partners, volunteers, and donors who support and share our values. Our Heart and Soul auction raises over $150,000. 93% of donations received go directly to client services! Contact Executive Director, Carol Salter at carol@banchero.org with any questions about us, or about the auction. You can learn more and read about our clients and staff at www.banchero.org





Register, sponsor, or donate: https://banchero.org/heart-and-soul-auction You can be a sponsor even if you cannot attend in person.







