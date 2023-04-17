Clean up litter in LFP Parks for Earth Day with local environmental groups

Monday, April 17, 2023

Join LFP StreamKeepers and Stewardship Foundation
to celebrate Earth Day by pitching in to clean up trash
in our local parks!

Starting at Whispering Willow Park 17038 44th Ave NE at on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9:00am, we will then walk to Blue Heron Park around 10:00am, then to Lyon Creek Park around 11:00am. We will finish up at City Hall where we can clean up the city rain garden.

Tools and gloves are supplied by the City in limited supply.

We will serve ice cold LFP artesian water to volunteers (please bring your own reusable cup).

Questions ? Contact Brian Saunders

The Stewardship Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization focused right here in Lake Forest Park, with the Mission:

to contribute to the well-being of our community
by fostering awareness, understanding, appreciation,
and stewardship of our natural environment;
and by preserving and enhancing parks and open spaces.

Your support is greatly appreciated!



Posted by DKH at 12:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  