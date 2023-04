Clean up litter in LFP Parks for Earth Day with local environmental groups

Join LFP StreamKeepers and Stewardship Foundation

to celebrate Earth Day by pitching in to clean up trash

in our local parks!

to contribute to the well-being of our community

by fostering awareness, understanding, appreciation,

and stewardship of our natural environment;

and by preserving and enhancing parks and open spaces.





Your support is greatly appreciated!

Starting at Whispering Willow Park 17038 44th Ave NE at on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9:00am, we will then walk to Blue Heron Park around 10:00am, then to Lyon Creek Park around 11:00am. We will finish up at City Hall where we can clean up the city rain garden.Tools and gloves are supplied by the City in limited supply.We will serve ice cold LFP artesian water to volunteers (please bring your own reusable cup).Questions ? Contact Brian Saunders The Stewardship Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization focused right here in Lake Forest Park, with the Mission: