Friendship Adventures Disability Day Program – now accepting new participants
Monday, April 17, 2023
Each day is filled with fun, engaging activities including music therapy, adaptive yoga and art with professional instructors.
We also enjoy social games, p-patch gardening and community outings. There are currently openings for additional participants to attend one or more days.
We operate Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm and Tuesday and Thursday 1:30 to 4.30pm.
Expansion of more afternoons to come soon.
The Friendship Adventures Day Program is held at Friendship Academy 1206 N 185th St Shoreline, WA 98133
Participant Registration forms must be completed prior to attending. Please contact Brandy for further information at 425-343-9421 or faad@friendshipadventures.org
Volunteers are our foundation, please come join us!
