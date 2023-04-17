Friendship Adventures Disability Day Program – now accepting new participants



The Friendship Academy is now offering a wonderful new drop off day program.





Each day is filled with fun, engaging activities including music therapy, adaptive yoga and art with professional instructors.





We also enjoy social games, p-patch gardening and community outings. There are currently openings for additional participants to attend one or more days.





We operate Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm and Tuesday and Thursday 1:30 to 4.30pm.





Expansion of more afternoons to come soon.









Participant Registration forms must be completed prior to attending. Please contact Brandy for further information at 425-343-9421 or faad@friendshipadventures.org





Volunteers are our foundation, please come join us!











