NEMCo offers Community Emergency Response Team training





Registration is now open to all community members, including teens who will receive community service hours. Please feel free to share this announcement with friends, family, and the community.



The NEMCo CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, windstorms, snow events, floods, landslides, and more.





Classes are presented by trained CERT community members in the areas of fire safety, basic first aid, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, utility management, and overall preparedness.



CERT is for everyone! Topics are presented in an easy to understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills.



