NEMCo offers Community Emergency Response Team training
Monday, April 17, 2023
|2020 NEMCo final class
The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is conducting a free CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training class for seven Thursdays, beginning on April 27, from 6:00 to 9:00pm at Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore.
Registration is now open to all community members, including teens who will receive community service hours. Please feel free to share this announcement with friends, family, and the community.
The NEMCo CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, windstorms, snow events, floods, landslides, and more.
Classes are presented by trained CERT community members in the areas of fire safety, basic first aid, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, utility management, and overall preparedness.
CERT is for everyone! Topics are presented in an easy to understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills.
After a little practice, you will participate in a disaster simulation and the opportunity to use hands-on NEMCo CERT training and apply the skills learned—building confidence in your abilities and what you have learned.
Attendance at all classes is required to receive your CERT certificate.
Register here.
For additional information contact NEMCo by email.
Class Dates: 7 Weeks, Thursday Evenings, 6:00 – 9:00pm; one Saturday
April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18, May 25, June 1, June 8; June 10, Saturday (final exercise), tentatively 8:00am to 1:00pm.
