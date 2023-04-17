Join Team Green at the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday

Monday, April 17, 2023

Want to join "Team Green?" 

Maybe thinking about a heat pump or other green energy improvement? The heat pump coach can get you in shape!

Seriously, going green can be a complicated process. It helps to do your homework in advance to narrow down the options best suited for you. 

Let's have a conversation to get you started.

ELNA meets virtually on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 7-9pm. 

If you are on the mailing list you will receive the Zoom link to the meeting. If not, email us at ELNABoard@gmail.com (please specify your neighborhood)

ELNA is a neighborhood in the city of Shoreline. There are no dues and everyone who lives or works within the neighborhood boundaries is a member. (Aurora to I5 / 185th to 205th)

Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.


Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  