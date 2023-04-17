Join Team Green at the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday
Monday, April 17, 2023
Maybe thinking about a heat pump or other green energy improvement? The heat pump coach can get you in shape!
Seriously, going green can be a complicated process. It helps to do your homework in advance to narrow down the options best suited for you.
Let's have a conversation to get you started.
ELNA meets virtually on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 7-9pm.
If you are on the mailing list you will receive the Zoom link to the meeting. If not, email us at ELNABoard@gmail.com (please specify your neighborhood)
ELNA is a neighborhood in the city of Shoreline. There are no dues and everyone who lives or works within the neighborhood boundaries is a member. (Aurora to I5 / 185th to 205th)
Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings.
