16 year old driver flips her car on the Sammamish River Bridge in Kenmore

16 year old flipped her car on the 68th St Bridge in Kenmore

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police

Kenmore Police report





Of the collisions KPD responded to this weekend, a 16 year-old driver lost control around 3:30am Sunday morning, April 16, 2023 on 68th Ave NE.





She struck the curb, and flipped her vehicle on its side, destroying the boat oar artwork located in the median of the Sammamish River Bridge.





Luckily neither the driver or her four juvenile passengers were seriously injured.





Boat oar artwork destroyed when teen flipped her car

Photo by Kenmore Police

The driver was cited for multiple violations, including:





distracted driving,

intermediate license violation (driving 1am-5am), and

a second intermediate license violation (over 3 passengers under the age of 20).

If you have teenage drivers at home, please discuss the importance of responsible driving, and the repercussions of violating intermediate license restrictions. This could have been a very tragic incident for all five involved juveniles.







