ShoreLake Arts Gallery and "Cranes for Peace" fundraising campaign to End Violence Against Asian Americans Pacific Islanders

Cranes for Peace by Fay Lim

Combating the continuing attacks against Asian Americans Pacific Islanders (AAPI), the ShoreLake Arts Gallery located in Lake Forest Park, WA is joining Casion Jewelry in Bothell in the "Cranes for Peace" fundraising campaign.





They will celebrate the upcoming AAPI Heritage Month in May by carrying the fundraiser’s Washi Origami Crane earrings for purchase.





“With the upcoming annual AAPI Heritage Month celebration in May, I’m excited to have a new partner - the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, join us in this worthy cause as we use art to create awareness, promote peace, and stop the ongoing harassment and violence against AAPI individuals and communities,” Casion Jewelry founder and designer Fay Lim said.

“This partnership expands our outreach in sharing our message of peace and to inspire more people to support ending the violence and hatred.”





Cranes for Peace at the ShoreLake Arts

Gallery in LFP

Photo by Fay Lim The "Cranes for Peace" fundraising campaign offers the purchase of Washi Origami Crane earrings in which a portion of each purchase will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate





This organization is a collaboration by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University.









“Since its inception, we have believed in the value of amplifying the voices of our culturally rich community through the arts,” said ShoreLake Arts Gallery Director Lisa Palmatier. “We’re happy to join Casion Jewelry and our fellow arts organizations in promoting equity through the arts.”

The Asian tradition of 1,000 paper cranes represents granting a special wish, happiness, long life, and peace. Using "Washi" or traditional Japanese paper that is processed by hand and made in the traditional manner; these cranes are also treated to prevent UV fading and are water resistant. Then each pair of earrings are accessorized with complimentary beads.
















