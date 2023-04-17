ShoreLake Arts Gallery and "Cranes for Peace" fundraising campaign to End Violence Against Asian Americans Pacific Islanders
Monday, April 17, 2023
|Cranes for Peace by Fay Lim
Combating the continuing attacks against Asian Americans Pacific Islanders (AAPI), the ShoreLake Arts Gallery located in Lake Forest Park, WA is joining Casion Jewelry in Bothell in the “Cranes for Peace” fundraising campaign.
They will celebrate the upcoming AAPI Heritage Month in May by carrying the fundraiser’s Washi Origami Crane earrings for purchase.
“With the upcoming annual AAPI Heritage Month celebration in May, I’m excited to have a new partner - the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, join us in this worthy cause as we use art to create awareness, promote peace, and stop the ongoing harassment and violence against AAPI individuals and communities,” Casion Jewelry founder and designer Fay Lim said.“This partnership expands our outreach in sharing our message of peace and to inspire more people to support ending the violence and hatred.”
|Cranes for Peace at the ShoreLake Arts
Gallery in LFP
Photo by Fay Lim
This organization is a collaboration by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University.
The center tracks and reports incidents of hate, violence, harassment, and discrimination as well as provides translation services, advocacy, and more.
The Asian tradition of 1,000 paper cranes represents granting a special wish, happiness, long life, and peace. Using “Washi” or traditional Japanese paper that is processed by hand and made in the traditional manner; these cranes are also treated to prevent UV fading and are water resistant. Then each pair of earrings are accessorized with complimentary beads.
“Since its inception, we have believed in the value of amplifying the voices of our culturally rich community through the arts,” said ShoreLake Arts Gallery Director Lisa Palmatier.
“We’re happy to join Casion Jewelry and our fellow arts organizations in promoting equity through the arts.”
The Washi Origami Crane earrings are available in the ShoreLake Arts Gallery located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 on the lower lobby.
About Casion Jewelry
Casion Jewelry, based in Bothell, WA, offers contemporary, elegant, unique, and handmade jewelry as well as custom pieces. View Casion Jewelry’s portfolio or contact via email at casionjewelry@gmail.com or phone 425-770-8998.
Learn more about the “Cranes for Peace'' campaign
