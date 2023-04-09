Photo courtesy SCC Register to get certified in CPR, AED and Basic First Aid in a West Coast Training class at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Register to get certified in CPR, AED and Basic First Aid in a West Coast Training class at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





This is a hybrid class with online coursework to complete at home before the in-person skills training.





Upon successfully completing this course, students will receive a certification card valid for 2 years. For 15+ students and adults of all ages.









Fee: $109Item Number: 38626Dates: 4/12/2023 - 4/12/2023Times: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PMDays: WSessions: 1Building: SL015Room: Room 1504Instructor: Tara Rock