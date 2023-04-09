Register to get certified in CPR, AED and Basic First Aid

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Photo courtesy SCC
Register to get certified in CPR, AED and Basic First Aid in a West Coast Training class at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

This is a hybrid class with online coursework to complete at home before the in-person skills training. 

Upon successfully completing this course, students will receive a certification card valid for 2 years. For 15+ students and adults of all ages.

Fee: $109
Item Number: 38626
Dates: 4/12/2023 - 4/12/2023
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Days: W
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1504
Instructor: Tara Rock

