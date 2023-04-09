Register to get certified in CPR, AED and Basic First Aid
Sunday, April 9, 2023
|Photo courtesy SCC
This is a hybrid class with online coursework to complete at home before the in-person skills training.
Upon successfully completing this course, students will receive a certification card valid for 2 years. For 15+ students and adults of all ages.
Fee: $109
Item Number: 38626
Dates: 4/12/2023 - 4/12/2023
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Days: W
Sessions: 1
Building: SL015
Room: Room 1504
Instructor: Tara Rock
