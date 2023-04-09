Free dental, medical, and vision services clinic returns to Seattle Center for April 27-30, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023


A massive, free dental, medical, and vision clinic curtailed by the pandemic returns in full force to Seattle Center from April 27- 30, 2023.

The annual clinic, for those in need, is staffed by volunteer medical professionals and is open to those in need with no restrictions.

There are normally more people needing services than there are appointments available. Many patients camp out overnight for the appointment tickets which are issued starting at 5:30am for each day of the clinic.


 



