Senate approves AG Ferguson, Gov. Inslee legislation banning sale of assault weapons

OLYMPIA — Both chambers of the Washington State Legislature have now approved a historic ban on the sale of assault weapons in Washington state.

“Stop and think for a moment that firearms are now the leading cause of death among children in the U.S.,” Kuderer said.





“Not traffic accidents. Not cancer or other illnesses. Not poisoning. Firearms. To ignore the seemingly endless instances of gun violence in our country would put us on the wrong side of history.





"These weapons of war have no place in our schools, places of worship, our streets or in our communities. Banning assault weapons marks a victory for common sense and will help us move toward a safer future for Washingtonians.”