I Hate Hamlet now running at The Phoenix Theatre through April 30, 2023

Start your spring off right with a masterclass on the fear of live performance with I Hate Hamlet, through April 30, 2023.Director Keith Dahlgren says "This is a play about the joy of theatre and performance, as well as the fear of it – and the fear is real. Anyone who has performed knows the dread of missing your cue, forgetting your lines, or looking like a wooden puppet up there in front of a crowd of people.”





After the previous three years of the pandemic, we need to gather together for this shared experience,” Dahlgren continued, “It’s pretty easy to direct, [the actors] all understand what they need to do and are having fun. So sit back and be transported to the 1990s and enjoy yourself!"









April 7 - April 30

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm



Sundays at 2pm



The theater will be closed on Sunday, April 9th

Purchase tickets here

Adults $25.00



Seniors 55+ / Students / US Military and Veterans $20.00 Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting







I Hate Hamlet, by Paul Rudnick, is directed by Keith Dahlgren and produced with permission of Dramatist Play Service, Inc.Interested parties can learn more about the show by visiting www.tptedmonds.org

However, I Hate Hamlet also communicates the beauty of the shared experience of live performance. “The thrill of getting a laugh… the silence of an audience as they listen closely… the warmth of applause.