Local students named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (April 6, 2023) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.





To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.





To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.





Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Aki Eisenman-Shoda is enrolled in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.

Cindy Luo is enrolled in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.

Lara Isabel Marco Y Marquez is enrolled in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.

Olivia Rui is enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.



Shoreline, WA 98177

Lexi Suarez is enrolled in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.

