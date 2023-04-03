Olympic Fly Fishers to hear about recreational trout fisheries at April 11, 2023 meeting

Monday, April 3, 2023

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Mike Schmuck on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 6-8pm at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043

Mr.Schmuck has been the District 5 (Adams and Grant counties) Fish Biologist for the WDFW since 2018. Mike primarily manages recreational trout fisheries and he will bring us an update on the District 5 fisheries.

The meeting is open to the public, and the doors open at 5:30pm. 

For further information visit olympicflyfishers.com



Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  