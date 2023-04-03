Olympic Fly Fishers to hear about recreational trout fisheries at April 11, 2023 meeting
Monday, April 3, 2023
23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
Mr.Schmuck has been the District 5 (Adams and Grant counties) Fish Biologist for the WDFW since 2018. Mike primarily manages recreational trout fisheries and he will bring us an update on the District 5 fisheries.
The meeting is open to the public, and the doors open at 5:30pm.
For further information visit olympicflyfishers.com
