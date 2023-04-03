Celebrate Earth Day in Kenmore on April 22, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023

Lisa Taylor will conduct nature walk
Make a plan to celebrate Earth Day in Kenmore this year at a fun event with free activities for all ages at Rhododendron Park, 6910 NE 170th St, Kenmore, WA 98028

The event will run from 11am - 2pm on April 22, 2023 and will include a scavenger hunt, vendor and community booths, and a volunteer work party opportunity. 

Lisa Taylor, a garden educator and author of the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide, 2nd ed. and Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals will offer a guided nature walk.



