Single vehicle DUI crash on 100th in Edmonds

No one was hurt from this DUI crash. Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Edmonds Police reported a dramatic single vehicle crash that took place on busy 100th Ave W in Edmonds. Edmonds Police reported a dramatic single vehicle crash that took place on busy 100th Ave W in Edmonds.





The driver went through a fence in the 23400 block of 100th Ave W and down an embankment, taking down a power pole and lines on the way.





A female suspect, in her 50s, from Edmonds, was evaluated at an area hospital and processed for DUI.



