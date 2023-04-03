Single vehicle DUI crash on 100th in Edmonds
Monday, April 3, 2023
|No one was hurt from this DUI crash. Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Edmonds Police reported a dramatic single vehicle crash that took place on busy 100th Ave W in Edmonds.
The driver went through a fence in the 23400 block of 100th Ave W and down an embankment, taking down a power pole and lines on the way.
A female suspect, in her 50s, from Edmonds, was evaluated at an area hospital and processed for DUI.
|Power was out and road closed 4-6 hours
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
There were no injuries but power was disrupted and the road closed for next 4-8 hours.
